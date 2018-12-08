Cree, Inc. (CREE) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,365 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cree by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,344 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 1,348.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cree by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cree by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,282 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 96,041 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.47 and a beta of 0.51. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.32 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CREE. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JMP Securities set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.87.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

