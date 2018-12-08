Critical Analysis: EuroSite Power (EUSP) and Westar Energy (WR)

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) and Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Westar Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share. EuroSite Power does not pay a dividend. Westar Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Westar Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westar Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EuroSite Power and Westar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power -16.31% -6.56% -5.70% Westar Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EuroSite Power and Westar Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Westar Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Westar Energy has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Westar Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westar Energy is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EuroSite Power and Westar Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $3.65 million 2.82 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A Westar Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westar Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EuroSite Power.

Summary

Westar Energy beats EuroSite Power on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc., an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines. It retails electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as for lighting public streets and highways; and engages in the electricity wholesale to electric cooperatives, municipalities, other electric utilities, and regional transmission organizations. The company provides its services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson, as well as in south-central and southeastern Kansas, such as the city of Wichita. It serves approximately 708,000 customers. Westar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

