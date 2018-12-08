Critical Analysis: Francesca’s (FRAN) versus Almost Never Films (HLWD)

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Francesca’s and Almost Never Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s 0.12% 3.35% 1.99% Almost Never Films N/A -148.19% -16.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Francesca’s and Almost Never Films, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s 0 3 1 0 2.25 Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Francesca’s currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 173.37%. Given Francesca’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Francesca’s is more favorable than Almost Never Films.

Risk and Volatility

Francesca’s has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almost Never Films has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Francesca’s and Almost Never Films’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s $471.68 million 0.15 $15.56 million $0.52 3.63 Almost Never Films $10,000.00 485.52 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Francesca’s has higher revenue and earnings than Almost Never Films.

Summary

Francesca’s beats Almost Never Films on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of June 5, 2018, the company operated 744 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Almost Never Films Company Profile

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

