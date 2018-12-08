Critical Comparison: Crawford & Company (CRD.A) versus Allianz (AZSEY)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crawford & Company and Allianz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.16 billion 0.43 $27.66 million N/A N/A Allianz $123.78 billion 0.71 $7.69 billion $1.72 11.56

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 1.03% 23.46% 5.76% Allianz N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crawford & Company and Allianz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allianz 0 1 4 0 2.80

Crawford & Company currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Crawford & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crawford & Company is more favorable than Allianz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Allianz pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crawford & Company beats Allianz on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

