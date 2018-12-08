Critical Review: Guardant Health (GH) versus First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Guardant Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guardant Health and First Choice Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 1 4 0 2.80 First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Guardant Health presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.24%. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million 0.45 -$3.88 million ($0.15) -2.67

Guardant Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A First Choice Healthcare Solutions -9.30% -22.36% -12.22%

Summary

Guardant Health beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.