Critical Review: Hebron Technology (HEBT) and Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Hebron Technology has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hebron Technology and Watts Water Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Watts Water Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57

Watts Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $91.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Watts Water Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Watts Water Technologies is more favorable than Hebron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Hebron Technology and Watts Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology N/A N/A N/A Watts Water Technologies 6.05% 14.43% 7.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hebron Technology and Watts Water Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology $29.20 million 0.42 $7.13 million N/A N/A Watts Water Technologies $1.46 billion 1.64 $73.10 million $3.02 23.26

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hebron Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Hebron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hebron Technology does not pay a dividend. Watts Water Technologies pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats Hebron Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hebron Technology

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. The company also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, it offers drainage and water re-use products consisting of drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products, such as point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself (DIY) chains; and directly to wholesalers and private label accounts. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

