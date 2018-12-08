CryptCoin (CRYPT) Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. CryptCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One CryptCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptCoin Coin Profile

CryptCoin (CRYPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. CryptCoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptCoin is cryptco.org.

Buying and Selling CryptCoin

CryptCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

