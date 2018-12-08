Crypto.com 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.09 Million (MCO)

Crypto.com (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Crypto.com has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Crypto.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00056040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinnest and BigONE. Crypto.com has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and $5.09 million worth of Crypto.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.02774204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00134033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00175258 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.49 or 0.09853180 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto.com Profile

Crypto.com’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. Crypto.com’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. Crypto.com’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com is /r/Crypto_com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com

Crypto.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, LATOKEN, ABCC, Liqui, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bithumb, BigONE, Coinrail, Huobi, Bit-Z, DDEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, EXX, Gate.io, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

