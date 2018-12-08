CryptoPing Market Cap Reaches $247,075.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $247,075.00 and $3.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.02845048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00135855 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00174238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.09858984 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.