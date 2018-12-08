Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Receives $114.25 Average PT from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $101.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.41 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,060,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,218,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bobby Berman sold 1,391 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $140,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,762,000 after buying an additional 35,835 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,089,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

