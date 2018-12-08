CyberOptics Co. (CYBE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 111,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.26% of CyberOptics worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.15.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/cyberoptics-co-cybe-shares-sold-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.