CyrusOne (CONE) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $57.43 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,176,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,539 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 664.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,469,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,889,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,002,000 after purchasing an additional 560,940 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

