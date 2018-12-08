CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000.

CONE stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

