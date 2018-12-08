D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $221,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,773 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 780,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of RSG opened at $74.89 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

