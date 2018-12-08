Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 645.67 ($8.44).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 605 ($7.91) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

Shares of LON DMGT traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 563.50 ($7.36). 1,017,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,086. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 42.20 ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

In related news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 52,101 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £323,547.21 ($422,771.74).

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.