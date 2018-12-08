Daimler (DAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday morning.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. equinet set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.48 ($72.65).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €46.74 ($54.34) on Friday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 52 week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.