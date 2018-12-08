Daimler (DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 26th. equinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised Daimler to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Daimler has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $46.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Daimler will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

