Daniel Gladstone Buys 25,000 Shares of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AGI) Stock

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) insider Daniel Gladstone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,750.00 ($14,007.09).

Shares of AGI stock remained flat at $A$0.73 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday. 130,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,639. Ainsworth Game Technology Limited has a one year low of A$1.71 ($1.21) and a one year high of A$2.79 ($1.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.23.

About Ainsworth Game Technology

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed Real Money' gambling markets. It has operations in Australia, the Americas, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

