Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry over the past year. Given management’s progress on improving core operating fundamentals, along with the recent Cheddar's acquisition, the stock is anticipated to keep performing well in the quarters ahead. Various sales initiatives and technology-driven moves are expected to boost the top line in the months ahead. Also, the company is focusing on an aggressive cost management plan, under which it trying to significantly cut operating costs. Moreover, current-year earnings estimates have remained stable while estimates for next-year have increased by 0.6% over the past two months. However, fierce competition and softer-than-expected consumer demand can keep comps under pressure while rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model may dampen profits.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.84.

DRI opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $82.38 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 175,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,836,000 after acquiring an additional 958,040 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 246,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.