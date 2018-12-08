DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 28th

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DEX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,855. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $200,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,722 shares of company stock worth $2,831,955.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

