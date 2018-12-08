Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research set a $120.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Deckers Outdoor to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, reissued a hold rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.41. 549,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,153. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $501.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $821,965. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

