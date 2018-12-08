DEEX (DEEX) Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. DEEX has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $21,964.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, DEEX has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00033076 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,997 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

