DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $769,000 Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Parsley Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,895,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,786,000 after buying an additional 1,156,137 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 145,243 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 133.3% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,633,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 933,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PE. Wolfe Research downgraded Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $36.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

PE stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

