DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $911,000 Holdings in Evergy (EVRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Evergy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

In other Evergy news, insider Terry D. Bassham sold 10,940 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $662,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,288 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

