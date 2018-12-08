DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,569 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,780,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LYV opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.81 and a beta of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $378,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,508 shares in the company, valued at $946,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-purchases-1569-shares-of-live-nation-entertainment-inc-lyv.html.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.