Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup set a €41.20 ($47.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.06 ($53.56).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €30.26 ($35.19) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 12-month high of €39.87 ($46.36).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.