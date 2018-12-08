Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.01

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 37150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Delphi Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, Director Robin J. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $83,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/delphi-technologies-dlph-hits-new-52-week-low-at-16-01.html.

About Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.