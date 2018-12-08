Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Stake Boosted by Axa

Axa grew its position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,889,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 29.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,968 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 84.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 65,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 9.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 768,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Shares of NYSE DNR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 3.74. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.39 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

