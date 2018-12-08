Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's profitability remains threatened by a stressed operating environment and sluggish growth of the European economy. Margins continue to remain under pressure owing to low interest rates. However, Deutsche Bank’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in order to expand its fee income sources are commendable. Nevertheless, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth ro some extent.”

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. equinet restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:DB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,409. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 102.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 645,632 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Hudson Executive Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,928,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Bank (DB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.