DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Shares of DPSGY stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,630. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.