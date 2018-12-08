Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.33 ($42.25).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching €26.21 ($30.48). The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,018 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.