Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $653.35 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,210,817 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $653,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,203,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,598,048,000 after buying an additional 1,053,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,294,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,307 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $836,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,890,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $798,955,000 after acquiring an additional 896,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $366,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,828.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $4,003,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,273 shares of company stock worth $19,410,942. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

