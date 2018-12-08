DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.66 Million

Brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $217.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.94 million and the highest is $223.00 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $207.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $858.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.24 million to $869.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $896.74 million, with estimates ranging from $859.88 million to $922.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.