Diana Containerships (DCIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.73

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 9524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a negative net margin of 253.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

About Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

