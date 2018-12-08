DIC Asset’s (DIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIC. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.50) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.33 ($12.01).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset stock opened at €9.49 ($11.03) on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €9.04 ($10.51) and a 52 week high of €11.20 ($13.02).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.