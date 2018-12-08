DigiCube (CUBE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

DigiCube (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. DigiCube has a market cap of $163,043.00 and $0.00 worth of DigiCube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiCube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigiCube has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00037917 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005635 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006186 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DigiCube Coin Profile

DigiCube (CRYPTO:CUBE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2016. DigiCube’s total supply is 2,429,126,009 coins. The official website for DigiCube is www.freestaking.com. DigiCube’s official Twitter account is @PurePoS.

Buying and Selling DigiCube

