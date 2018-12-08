Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.44. Dillard’s reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDS. Bank of America lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Dillard’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $64.86.

NYSE DDS opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,832,000 after buying an additional 164,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,335,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 150,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

