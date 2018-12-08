Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,480,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 311,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) worth $122,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 128,364 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

