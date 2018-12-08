Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,798,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,528,000 after buying an additional 1,698,341 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 84.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after buying an additional 1,614,645 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,385,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,645,000 after buying an additional 1,265,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17,568.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 1,232,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,464,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,292,000 after buying an additional 1,228,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPLO opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.88. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.04%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/diplomat-pharmacy-inc-dplo-shares-sold-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

Diplomat Pharmacy Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.