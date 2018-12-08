Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) Shares Gap Up to $11.14

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $11.14. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 7497710 shares.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 2,963.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 486.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

