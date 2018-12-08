Discoverie Group (DSCV) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 366 ($4.78) on Tuesday. Discoverie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 401 ($5.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

In other Discoverie Group news, insider Malcolm Diamond purchased 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £20,000.26 ($26,133.88).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. It offers RF and MW components, fiber optic components, and wireless modules; cabling and assemblies, advanced connectors, and EMC shielding and thermal management products; IR thermal imagers, high speed cameras, modules, and imaging software; and magnetic components, power solutions, and thermal interface products.

