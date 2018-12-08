DNotes Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,233.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Trade By Trade. DNotes has a total market cap of $897,274.00 and $56,233.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000442 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

