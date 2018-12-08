Docusign (DOCU) Issues Earnings Results

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $178.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.55 million. Docusign’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

DOCU opened at $39.66 on Friday. Docusign has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $68.35.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 1,304,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $71,739,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at $343,705,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,799,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,053,000 after purchasing an additional 559,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 24.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,838,000 after purchasing an additional 412,766 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at $103,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Docusign to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docusign from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

