Dometic Group AB (publ) (DTCGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dometic Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dometic Group AB provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation and Food & Beverage. It offers products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats and for a variety of other uses. The company operates primarily in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Dometic Group AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. “

Shares of DTCGF stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Dometic Group AB has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

