Dometic Group AB (publ) (DTCGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dometic Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dometic Group AB provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation and Food & Beverage. It offers products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats and for a variety of other uses. The company operates primarily in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Dometic Group AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. “

Shares of DTCGF stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Dometic Group AB has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dometic Group AB (publ) (DTCGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dometic Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dometic Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply