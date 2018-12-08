Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOM. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 362.55 ($4.74).

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.36) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 255.80 ($3.34) and a one year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.87).

In other news, insider David Bauernfeind bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £22,320 ($29,165.03).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

