Donaldson (DCI) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

DCI opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.98 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,139.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $189,298.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,442,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,506 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,360,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,754,000 after acquiring an additional 368,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Donaldson by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 301,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

