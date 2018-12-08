Dorian LPG (LPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.56

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $367.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christina Tan purchased 20,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $139,424.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,991.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 542,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,335,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 163,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/dorian-lpg-lpg-hits-new-12-month-low-at-6-56.html.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.