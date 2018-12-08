DTS8 Coffee (BKCT) & SpartanNash (SPTN) Critical Contrast

DTS8 Coffee (OTCMKTS:BKCT) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DTS8 Coffee and SpartanNash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTS8 Coffee $310,000.00 1.60 N/A N/A N/A SpartanNash $8.13 billion 0.08 -$52.84 million $2.10 8.48

DTS8 Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpartanNash.

Dividends

SpartanNash pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. DTS8 Coffee does not pay a dividend. SpartanNash pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of DTS8 Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of SpartanNash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DTS8 Coffee has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpartanNash has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DTS8 Coffee and SpartanNash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTS8 Coffee N/A N/A N/A SpartanNash 1.02% 9.81% 3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DTS8 Coffee and SpartanNash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTS8 Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A SpartanNash 1 3 1 0 2.00

SpartanNash has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given SpartanNash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than DTS8 Coffee.

Summary

SpartanNash beats DTS8 Coffee on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTS8 Coffee

DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the roasting, marketing, and sale of gourmet roasted coffee in Shanghai and other parts of China. It markets and sells its coffee under the DTS8 Coffee, Don Manuel, and private label brands through distribution channels that serve consumers at restaurants, multi-location coffee shops, and offices. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Coffee & Tea, Inc. and changed its name to DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. in January 2013. DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Jiangqiao, China.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores. This segment also offers various value-added services to retailers. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products to military commissaries and exchanges located in 45 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Italy, Bahrain, Djibouti, and Egypt. The Retail segment primarily operates neighborhood supermarkets. As of December 30, 2017, this segment operated 145 owned retail stores in the Midwest region primarily under the Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Markets, VG's Grocery, Dan's Supermarket, and Family Fresh Market banners; and offered pharmacy services in 87 of its stores, as well as operated 31 fuel centers at its retail stores. SpartanNash Company also markets and distributes private brand items primarily under the Our Family, Open Acres, Top Care, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, Culinary Tours, PAWS Premium, Valu Time, Freedom's Choice, and Home Base brands. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

