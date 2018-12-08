Duluth (DLTH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duluth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duluth to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duluth from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.12 million, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.17.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Duluth had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,369. 70.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Duluth by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

