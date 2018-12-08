DX (Group) (DX) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 8.19 ($0.11) on Tuesday. DX has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, mail, and logistics services to business and residential addresses in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company provides parcels and freight delivery services under the DX 1-Man, DX Courier, and DX 2-Man names; mail and packets delivery services under the DX Exchange, DX Secure, and DX Mail names; and logistics services under the DX Logistics name.

